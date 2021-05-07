Dr. Demetrio Hechanova, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hechanova is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Demetrio Hechanova, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Covina, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MONTEMORELOS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital.
Dr. Hechanova's Office Locations
Foothill Cardiology, Covina, CA315 N 3rd Ave Ste 207, Covina, CA 91723 Directions (626) 915-4700
Hospital Affiliations
- Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I am so grateful that Dr. Hechanova err on the side of caution and scheduled an angiogram. Once he got in and realized the blockages and obstructions in my coronary arteries, he did the angioplasty to unblock and insert stents into the arteries. I felt 100 times better after the procedure. He has a great personality, always listens and explains.
- Internal Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1275584203
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MONTEMORELOS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Hechanova has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hechanova accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hechanova has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hechanova speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Hechanova. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hechanova.
