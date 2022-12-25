Dr. Demetrios Douros, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Douros is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Demetrios Douros, MD
Overview of Dr. Demetrios Douros, MD
Dr. Demetrios Douros, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Froedtert Hospital.
Dr. Douros works at
Dr. Douros' Office Locations
-
1
Sports Medicine Center - Fitness Center8700 Watertown Plank Rd, Milwaukee, WI 53226 Directions (414) 377-5751
Hospital Affiliations
- Froedtert Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Douros?
Winter storm occurred during time of in person appointment. Staff contacted me and asked if I would like a virtual appointment instead due to this, I was very happy to have the ability to switch from in person to virtual given the weather. Dr. Douros and his staff are wonderful, kind and caring of their patients which is why I am back for him to correct my left hip as they did such an amazing job caring for me and my right hip over a year and half ago. Please thank them for me!!!
About Dr. Demetrios Douros, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1447451265
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Douros has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Douros accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Douros using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Douros has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Douros works at
Dr. Douros has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Douros on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Douros. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Douros.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Douros, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Douros appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.