Dr. Demetrios Halikiopoulos, DO

Ophthalmology
4.0 (31)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Demetrios Halikiopoulos, DO

Dr. Demetrios Halikiopoulos, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center.

Dr. Halikiopoulos works at Halikiopoulos Ophthalmology in Great Neck, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Conjunctivitis, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Eye Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Halikiopoulos' Office Locations

    Halikiopoulos Ophthalmology PC
    107 Northern Blvd Ste 205, Great Neck, NY 11021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 466-4670

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Long Island Jewish Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Conjunctivitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Eye Cancer
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Mar 03, 2022
    If you are looking for an eye doctor for your family congratulations this is your guy. Dr Halikiopoulos cares about your eyes and his mon at the front desk is the absolute nicest cutest lady. She's so sweet and always remembers my children. Dr takes great care of us and he explains everything and has all the up to date techniques.
    About Dr. Demetrios Halikiopoulos, DO

    Ophthalmology
    27 years of experience
    English, Greek
    1467453506
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Demetrios Halikiopoulos, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Halikiopoulos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Halikiopoulos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Halikiopoulos works at Halikiopoulos Ophthalmology in Great Neck, NY. View the full address on Dr. Halikiopoulos’s profile.

    Dr. Halikiopoulos has seen patients for Allergic Conjunctivitis, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Eye Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Halikiopoulos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Halikiopoulos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Halikiopoulos.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Halikiopoulos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Halikiopoulos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

