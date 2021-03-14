Overview

Dr. Demetrios Herodotou, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Shallotte, NC. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNITED HUNGARIAN UNIVERSITY MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center.



Dr. Herodotou works at Novant Health Endocrinology - Shallotte in Shallotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.