Dr. Demetrios Katsaros, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.7 (87)
Map Pin Small Merrillville, IN
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Demetrios Katsaros, MD

Dr. Demetrios Katsaros, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Merrillville, IN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL.

Dr. Katsaros works at ShapeMed4U in Merrillville, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Katsaros' Office Locations

  1. 1
    ShapeMed4U
    7863 Broadway Ste 135, Merrillville, IN 46410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (219) 268-5237
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Chemical Peel Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Liposuction Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 87 ratings
    Patient Ratings (87)
    5 Star
    (78)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jan 12, 2023
    Great!!! From a size 16 (XL) down to a size 10(M) everyone noticed a difference. I also considered about a BBL but now that my waist is so much smaller(faja size after 5 weeks XS) my lower part of my body looks goods. Regardless Im still going to the gym to try to tone & grow my legs & glutes. I do recommended to try to lose all your weight before you have the procedure, the afterwards will be a great outcome!
    Mari H. — Jan 12, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Demetrios Katsaros, MD
    About Dr. Demetrios Katsaros, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Greek
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1770610180
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Fairview Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Demetrios Katsaros, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Katsaros is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Katsaros has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Katsaros has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Katsaros works at ShapeMed4U in Merrillville, IN. View the full address on Dr. Katsaros’s profile.

    87 patients have reviewed Dr. Katsaros. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Katsaros.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Katsaros, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Katsaros appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

