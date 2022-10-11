Dr. Demetrios Katsikas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Katsikas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Demetrios Katsikas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Demetrios Katsikas, MD
Dr. Demetrios Katsikas, MD is an Urology Specialist in Maryville, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Anderson Hospital, Hshs Holy Family Hospital, HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital, HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital Breese and St. Luke's Hospital.
Dr. Katsikas works at
Dr. Katsikas' Office Locations
-
1
Urology Constultans Ltd6812 State Route 162 Ste 200, Maryville, IL 62062 Directions (618) 288-0909
-
2
St Josephs Hospital9515 Holy Cross Ln, Breese, IL 62230 Directions (618) 526-4511Tuesday1:00pm - 5:00pmWednesday1:00pm - 5:00pm
-
3
St Louis Urological Surgeons Inc.12855 N 40 Dr Ste 375, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 567-6071Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Anderson Hospital
- Hshs Holy Family Hospital
- HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital
- HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital Breese
- St. Luke's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Katsikas?
My experience was very comforting. Dr. Katsikas is personable, and has a very good manner with patients. Answered my questions thoroughly.
About Dr. Demetrios Katsikas, MD
- Urology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1457335762
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Katsikas has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Katsikas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Katsikas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Katsikas works at
Dr. Katsikas has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Katsikas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Katsikas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Katsikas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Katsikas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Katsikas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.