Dr. Demetrios Konstas, MD
Overview of Dr. Demetrios Konstas, MD
Dr. Demetrios Konstas, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from Florida State University.
Dr. Konstas works at
Dr. Konstas' Office Locations
Neurological Specialties, 2816 W Virginia Ave, Tampa, FL 33607
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Konstas is a superb neurologist. I don't think there are enough rave reviews about him. He started as my neuro (for Relapsing Remitting MS) 3 years ago and he is hands down the best neurologist that I've come across in the 12 years since my diagnosis. His bedside manner is incredible, he's very personable, and he really does listen to you and offer suggestions and research information about the potential fix to ANY issues I've had. He doesn't hesitate to offer information, he is well versed in all things Multiple Sclerosis. Trials, drug information, side effects etc. He is thorough in explaining. He is an exceptional physician. 5 stars, hands down.
About Dr. Demetrios Konstas, MD
- Neurology
- English, Greek
- 1124394382
Education & Certifications
- Florida State University
- Neurology
