Overview

Dr. Demetrios Maragos, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Liberty, MO. They completed their fellowship with Mid America Heart Institute, Kansas City, MO



Dr. Maragos works at Liberty Hospital Cardiac Rehab in Liberty, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Hypertension and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.