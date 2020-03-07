See All Allergists & Immunologists in Astoria, NY
Dr. Demetrios Markouizos, MD

Allergy
4.9 (152)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Demetrios Markouizos, MD is an Allergy Specialist in Astoria, NY. They specialize in Allergy, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Aristotelian University, Thessaloniki Greece - M.D. and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.

Dr. Markouizos works at Pediatric Health Care of Queens (PHCQ) in Astoria, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pediatric Health Care of Queens (PHCQ)
    3014 37Th St, Astoria, NY 11103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 719-7311
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 2:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
  • North Shore University Hospital


Allergen Immunotherapy
Asthma
Audiometry
Allergen Immunotherapy
Asthma






Allergen Immunotherapy Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Blood Draw Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Discography Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    

    

    

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 152 ratings
    Patient Ratings (152)
    5 Star
    (148)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Mar 07, 2020
    As a first time mommy, it was a no brainer as to who I was going to chose as my son's pediatrician. Dr. Markouizos was also my pediatrician and always made my visits happy ones. He's kind, gentle, smart, reliable and truly one of a kind. I honestly did not realize how great he was until I saw him with my own child who has severe allergies to dairy and soy along with laryngomalacia. He was able to root through the issues very quickly, and was always there to take our calls or immediately call us back if we were not able to get a hold of him. As 1st time nervous parents, this took a lot of our stress away. I highly recommend him for all parents with children. I promise, you will not be disappointed and he will always guide you with your child's best interests in mind.
    Eleni V. — Mar 07, 2020
    Likelihood of recommending Dr. Markouizos to family and friends

    Dr. Markouizos' Office & Staff

    Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Markouizos

    Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    

    About Dr. Demetrios Markouizos, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French, Greek and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1457490963
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Pediatrics - Methodist Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Aristotelian University, Thessaloniki Greece - M.D.
    Undergraduate School
    • Brooklyn College - B.S. Biology
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
