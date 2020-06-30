Overview of Dr. Demetrios Skedros, MD

Dr. Demetrios Skedros, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Bountiful, UT. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Chicago Medical School|Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Lakeview Hospital, Davis Hospital and Medical Center and Lds Hospital.



Dr. Skedros works at Mountain West Ear Nose and Throat - Bountiful in Bountiful, UT with other offices in Layton, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Dizziness, Vertigo and Rhinoseptoplasty along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.