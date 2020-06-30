See All Otolaryngologists in Bountiful, UT
Dr. Demetrios Skedros, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.3 (30)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Demetrios Skedros, MD

Dr. Demetrios Skedros, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Bountiful, UT. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Chicago Medical School|Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Lakeview Hospital, Davis Hospital and Medical Center and Lds Hospital.

Dr. Skedros works at Mountain West Ear Nose and Throat - Bountiful in Bountiful, UT with other offices in Layton, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Dizziness, Vertigo and Rhinoseptoplasty along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Skedros' Office Locations

    Mountain West Ear Nose and Throat - Bountiful
    1551 Renaissance Towne Dr Ste 310, Bountiful, UT 84010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (435) 254-5966
    Mountain West Ear Nose and Throat - Layton
    2255 N Robins Dr Ste 200, Layton, UT 84041 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (435) 254-5965
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lakeview Hospital
  • Davis Hospital and Medical Center
  • Lds Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dizziness
Vertigo
Rhinoseptoplasty
Dizziness
Vertigo
Rhinoseptoplasty

Dizziness Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Acid Reflux Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Adenoidectomy Chevron Icon
Airborne Allergies Chevron Icon
Airway Disorders Chevron Icon
Airway Obstruction Chevron Icon
Allergen Immunotherapy Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Pollen Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergy Drops Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Balance Testing Chevron Icon
Balloon Sinuplasty Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Big Ears
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cat Allergy Chevron Icon
Cervical Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Coblation Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
CT Scan (Computed Tomography) Chevron Icon
Dacryocystorhinostomy Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Ear Infection in Infant Chevron Icon
Ear Surgery Chevron Icon
Eardrum Repair Chevron Icon
Earwax Removal Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Sinus Surgery Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Sinus Surgery With Navigational System Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Sinus Surgery Without Navigational System Chevron Icon
ENT Surgery Chevron Icon
Environmental Allergy Chevron Icon
Environmental Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Excision of Facial Bone Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Palate or Uvula Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Pharynx Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Tongue Lesion Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Nose Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Throat Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Frenectomy Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Glossectomy Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Imaging Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Surgery Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Tumor Chevron Icon
Hearing Aid Chevron Icon
Hearing Disorders Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Implantable Hearing Device Chevron Icon
Inner Ear Repair Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Videostroboscopy Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mastoidectomy Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nasal Airway Surgery Chevron Icon
Nasal Allergies Chevron Icon
Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Nose Cancer Chevron Icon
Nose Disorders Chevron Icon
Nose Injuries Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Surgery Chevron Icon
Pediatric Allergies Chevron Icon
Pediatric Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty) Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Runny Nose Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinonasal Surgery Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Sinus Polyp Chevron Icon
Sinus Surgery Chevron Icon
Sinus X-Ray Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Smokers' Throat Chevron Icon
Sphenoidotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Strep Test Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Surgery Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Throat Culture Chevron Icon
Throat Disorders Chevron Icon
Thyroid Biopsy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Surgery With or Without Radical Neck Dissection Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Fine Needle Aspiration Biopsy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Treatment for Nose Bleeds Chevron Icon
Treatment of Airway Obstruction Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Upper Airway Obstruction Chevron Icon
Uvulectomy Chevron Icon
Vestibule and Floor of Mouth, Excision or Destruction Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Deseret Mutual (DMBA)
    • Federal Employee Program (FEP)
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Managed Care Administrators, Inc.
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • PEHP
    • Public Employees Health Plan (PEHP)
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah
    • SelectHealth
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jun 30, 2020
    Excellent service,very efficient and complete. Very satisfied with my appointment
    Bapis — Jun 30, 2020
    About Dr. Demetrios Skedros, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1821146242
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Chicago Medical School|Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Demetrios Skedros, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Skedros is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Skedros has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Skedros has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Skedros has seen patients for Dizziness, Vertigo and Rhinoseptoplasty, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Skedros on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Skedros. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Skedros.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Skedros, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Skedros appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

