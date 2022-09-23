Overview of Dr. Demetrios Vavvas, MD

Dr. Demetrios Vavvas, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Boston U, School of Medicine.



Dr. Vavvas works at Massachusetts Eye & Ear Associates in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Chorioretinal Scars, Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.