Dr. Demetris Delos, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Demetris Delos, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Greenwich, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Weill Medical College of Cornell University and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital.
1
ONS Greenwich6 Greenwich Office Park, Greenwich, CT 06831 Directions (203) 869-1145Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pm
2
ONS Stamford5 High Ridge Park, Stamford, CT 06905 Directions (203) 869-1145Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
3
ONS Harrison500 Mamaroneck Ave, Harrison, NY 10528 Directions (203) 869-1145Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Greenwich Hospital
I am close to 4 months out now and my new knee is awesome. After 9 Weeks from the date of the surgery, I hiked up the Grand Canyon's Bright Angel Trail from the rivers edge. This was an 8 mile hike with 4,000 feet elevation up, just up. My knee not only survived, it thrived. I could not have made it on my old knee. Whatever Dr. Delos did, he did it perfectly. I could not be happier with the whole process. Juliet, the surgical coordinator, was equally as awesome. All that I can say is Thank You!
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English, Greek and Spanish
- 1528225414
- Hospital for Special Surgery
- Hospital For Special Surgery/New York-Presbyterian Hospital
- Weill Medical College of Cornell University
- Binghamton University
- Orthopedic Surgery
