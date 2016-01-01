Dr. Demetrius Bravidis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bravidis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Demetrius Bravidis, MD
Overview
Dr. Demetrius Bravidis, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in West Reading, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of Athens, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Reading Hospital.
Locations
Tower Health Medical Group Cardiology301 S 7th Ave Ste 2020, West Reading, PA 19611 Directions (610) 375-6565
Hospital Affiliations
- Reading Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Demetrius Bravidis, MD
- Cardiology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Greek and Spanish
- 1447221106
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Med Center
- Reading Hospital And Med Center
- Air Force Hosp
- University Of Athens, School Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
