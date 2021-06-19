Dr. Demetrius Lopes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lopes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Demetrius Lopes, MD
Dr. Demetrius Lopes, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Park Ridge, IL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul and is affiliated with Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center, Advocate Condell Medical Center, Advocate Lutheran General Hospital, Bromenn Medical Center and Community Hospital.
Demetrius Lopes, MD1700 Luther Ln Ste 1170, Park Ridge, IL 60068 Directions (847) 723-2078
- Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center
- Advocate Condell Medical Center
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
- Bromenn Medical Center
- Community Hospital
Dr Lopes is an Amazing, Caring, Skilled and Compassionate Expert in his field. My Mother had an aneurysm at age 75 in 2004 and Dr Lopes saved her life. Our family is so grateful to him for the 15 more years we were able to spend with her.
- Neurosurgery
- 39 years of experience
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1184693244
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER
- University Of Illinois At Chicago / School Of Public Health Mph|University of Illinois Hospital
- Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Lopes has seen patients for Brain Aneurysm, Cerebrovascular Disease and Subarachnoid Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lopes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lopes speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
