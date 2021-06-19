Overview of Dr. Demetrius Lopes, MD

Dr. Demetrius Lopes, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Park Ridge, IL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul and is affiliated with Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center, Advocate Condell Medical Center, Advocate Lutheran General Hospital, Bromenn Medical Center and Community Hospital.



Dr. Lopes works at Demetrius Lopes, MD in Park Ridge, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Brain Aneurysm, Cerebrovascular Disease and Subarachnoid Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.