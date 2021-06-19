See All Neurosurgeons in Park Ridge, IL
Dr. Demetrius Lopes, MD

Neurosurgery
5.0 (177)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Demetrius Lopes, MD

Dr. Demetrius Lopes, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Park Ridge, IL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul and is affiliated with Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center, Advocate Condell Medical Center, Advocate Lutheran General Hospital, Bromenn Medical Center and Community Hospital.

Dr. Lopes works at Demetrius Lopes, MD in Park Ridge, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Brain Aneurysm, Cerebrovascular Disease and Subarachnoid Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lopes' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Demetrius Lopes, MD
    1700 Luther Ln Ste 1170, Park Ridge, IL 60068 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 723-2078

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center
  • Advocate Condell Medical Center
  • Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
  • Bromenn Medical Center
  • Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Brain Aneurysm
Cerebrovascular Disease
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Brain Aneurysm
Cerebrovascular Disease
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage

Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Stenting Chevron Icon
Aneurysm, Intracranial Berry Chevron Icon
Aneurysmal Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Spine Chevron Icon
Basilar Artery Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Occlusion Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stenosis Chevron Icon
Carotid Body Tumor Chevron Icon
Carotid Bruit Chevron Icon
Carotid Cavernous Fistula Chevron Icon
Carotid Dissection Chevron Icon
Cavernous Venous Malformation Chevron Icon
Cerebral Arteriosclerosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Dural Arteriovenous Fistulas Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intracranial Arterial Stenosis Chevron Icon
Intracranial Atherosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Moyamoya Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Stenting, Intracranial Vessels Chevron Icon
Subclavian Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Subdural Hematoma Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Malformations of the Brain Chevron Icon
Vascular Stenting Chevron Icon
Vein of Galen Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Vertebral Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Priority Health
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 177 ratings
    Patient Ratings (177)
    5 Star
    (175)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Demetrius Lopes, MD
    About Dr. Demetrius Lopes, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • 39 years of experience
    • English, Portuguese and Spanish
    • 1184693244
    Education & Certifications

    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
    • INDIANA UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER
    • University Of Illinois At Chicago / School Of Public Health Mph|University of Illinois Hospital
    • Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Demetrius Lopes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lopes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lopes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lopes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lopes works at Demetrius Lopes, MD in Park Ridge, IL. View the full address on Dr. Lopes’s profile.

    Dr. Lopes has seen patients for Brain Aneurysm, Cerebrovascular Disease and Subarachnoid Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lopes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    177 patients have reviewed Dr. Lopes. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lopes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lopes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lopes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

