Super Profile

Dr. Demetrius Maraganore, MD

Neurology
4.6 (21)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Demetrius Maraganore, MD

Dr. Demetrius Maraganore, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Covington, LA. They graduated from Northwestern University Medical School and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital, Lakeview Regional Medical Center and Tulane Medical Center.

Dr. Maraganore works at Tulane Doctors Neurosciences - Covington in Covington, LA with other offices in Glenview, IL and Metairie, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Dementia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
Dr. Maraganore's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Tulane Doctors Neurosciences - Covington
    101 Judge Tanner Blvd Ste 402, Covington, LA 70433 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (985) 951-3222
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    NorthShore University HealthSystem
    2180 Pfingsten Rd # 2000, Glenview, IL 60026 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 570-2570
  3. 3
    Tulane Doctors - Neurosciences - EJGH
    4224 Houma Blvd Ste 540, Metairie, LA 70006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 503-7001

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • East Jefferson General Hospital
  • Lakeview Regional Medical Center
  • Tulane Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dementia
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
ImPACT Testing
Dementia
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
ImPACT Testing

Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Demetrius Maraganore, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Greek and Italian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1427035278
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Mayo School of Graduate Medical Education
    Residency
    Internship
    • Mayo Clinic Graduate School of Medicine
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Northwestern University Medical School
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Northwestern University-Chicago, Il
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Demetrius Maraganore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maraganore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Maraganore has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Maraganore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Maraganore has seen patients for Dementia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maraganore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Maraganore. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maraganore.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maraganore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maraganore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.