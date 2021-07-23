Dr. Demi Turner, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Turner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Demi Turner, DPM
Dr. Demi Turner, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Montclair, NJ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with East Orange General Hospital, Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center and St. Mary’s General Hospital.
Family Foot Care Center313 Orange Rd # 3, Montclair, NJ 07042 Directions (973) 746-3500
- East Orange General Hospital
- Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center
- St. Mary’s General Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
He always explains himself and will address your issue…always professional.
- Ny Area Hospital System
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
- Desales University
Dr. Turner has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Turner accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Turner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Turner works at
Dr. Turner speaks French.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Turner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Turner.
