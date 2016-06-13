Dr. Demian Obregon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Obregon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Demian Obregon, MD
Overview
Dr. Demian Obregon, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med.
Dr. Obregon works at
Locations
1
University of South Florida Psychiatry3515 E Fletcher Ave, Tampa, FL 33613 Directions (813) 974-8900
2
Advantage Mental Health Center28465 US Highway 19 N Ste 200, Clearwater, FL 33761 Directions (727) 600-8093
- 3 1001 S Macdill Ave Ste 400, Tampa, FL 33629 Directions (813) 344-5074
4
Pediatric Physicians Services880 6th St S, Saint Petersburg, FL 33701 Directions (727) 767-8477
5
The Rothman Center800 6th St S Rm 7523, Saint Petersburg, FL 33701 Directions (727) 767-8230
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Obregon and his staff are wonderful. We've been to many doctors and he is by far the best -- caring, patient, and knowledgeable. The staff is very efficient too. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Demian Obregon, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1801058250
Education & Certifications
- University of South Florida
- Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med
- Tulane University of Louisiana
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Dr. Obregon accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Obregon works at
