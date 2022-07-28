Dr. Demir Baykal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baykal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Demir Baykal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Demir Baykal, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They graduated from Istanbul University and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Gwinnett and Piedmont Eastside Medical Center.
Dr. Baykal works at
Locations
Piedmont Heart Institute1000 Medical Center Blvd Ste 100, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions (770) 736-6300
Duluth3855 Pleasant Hill Rd Ste 250, Duluth, GA 30096 Directions (678) 312-7320
Lawrenceville766 Walther Rd Ste 100, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions (770) 736-6300
Snellville1700 Tree Ln Ste 190, Snellville, GA 30078 Directions (770) 736-6300Thursday9:30am - 11:00am
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital Gwinnett
- Piedmont Eastside Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Centene
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Georgia
- First Health
- Guardian
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Principal Financial Group
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
I honestly couldn’t sit here and right enough good things about Dr. Baykal! My dad was a patient of his for at least 8 years , perhaps longer I’m not really sure! Ultimately, i know and believe in all my heart Dr. Baykal extended my dads life beyond medical belief! My dad was very sick , with a list of problems, Dr. Baykal always did whatever it took to help my dad! I heard him once argue with another doctor in my dads offense, telling the other doctor that he would take all liability for my dad if something unfavorable would happen! My dad died just 6 months after moving out of Dr. Baykals area- (out of state move) I’m devastated and greatfull, I know my dad was always in the best of care until he moved. If you need a good heart doctor, don’t settle, don’t hesitate! Dr. Baykal is the BEST BEST BEST OPTION! He moves with the grace of G-d .
About Dr. Demir Baykal, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1336158104
Education & Certifications
- Emory University
- Istanbul University
- Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology and Cardiovascular Disease
