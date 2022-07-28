See All Cardiologists in Lawrenceville, GA
Dr. Demir Baykal, MD

Cardiology
4.2 (16)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Demir Baykal, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They graduated from Istanbul University and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Gwinnett and Piedmont Eastside Medical Center.

Dr. Baykal works at Piedmont Heart Institute in Lawrenceville, GA with other offices in Duluth, GA and Snellville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertension and Congestive Heart Failure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Piedmont Heart Institute
    1000 Medical Center Blvd Ste 100, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 736-6300
    Duluth
    3855 Pleasant Hill Rd Ste 250, Duluth, GA 30096 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 312-7320
    Lawrenceville
    766 Walther Rd Ste 100, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 736-6300
    Snellville
    1700 Tree Ln Ste 190, Snellville, GA 30078 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 736-6300
    Thursday
    9:30am - 11:00am

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northside Hospital Gwinnett
  • Piedmont Eastside Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Disease
Hypertension
Congestive Heart Failure
Heart Disease
Hypertension
Congestive Heart Failure

Heart Disease
Hypertension
Congestive Heart Failure
Aortic Stenosis
Aortic Valve Disease
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Chest Pain
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Heart Palpitations
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Hypotension
Mitral Valve Disease
Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Mitral Valve Stenosis
Pericardial Disease
Pericarditis
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Edema
Pulmonary Hypertension
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Syncope
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT)
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Arrhythmias
Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial Flutter
Cardiac Imaging
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
Cardiomegaly
Cardiomyopathy
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Hyperlipidemia
Sick Sinus Syndrome
Supraventricular Tachycardia
Tricuspid Valve Disease
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Aneurysm
Angina
Aortic Aneurysm
Aortic Ectasia
Atrial Septal Defect
Cardiac Tamponade
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated
Carotid Artery Disease
Congenital Heart Defects
Congenital Heart Disease
First Degree Heart Block
Heart Murmur
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Long QT Syndrome
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block
Nuclear Stress Testing
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
Pulmonary Valve Disease
Second Degree Heart Block
Septal Defect
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Third Degree Heart Block
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors
Unstable Angina
Ventricular Fibrillation
Aneurysm and Dissection of Heart
Aneurysm of Heart
Aortic Dissection
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis
Autonomic Disorders
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic
Cardiomyopathy, Restrictive
Coarctation of the Aorta
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders
Coronary Artery Aneurysm
Coronary Artery Dissection
Eisenmenger's Complex
Endocarditis
Heart Tumors, Benign
Hypertensive Encephalopathy
Impella Device
Limb Swelling
Peripartum Cardiomyopathy
Prinzmetal Angina
Pulmonary Venous Return Anomaly
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders
Septic Embolism
Ventricular Septal Defect
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Centene
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Georgia
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Jul 28, 2022
    I honestly couldn’t sit here and right enough good things about Dr. Baykal! My dad was a patient of his for at least 8 years , perhaps longer I’m not really sure! Ultimately, i know and believe in all my heart Dr. Baykal extended my dads life beyond medical belief! My dad was very sick , with a list of problems, Dr. Baykal always did whatever it took to help my dad! I heard him once argue with another doctor in my dads offense, telling the other doctor that he would take all liability for my dad if something unfavorable would happen! My dad died just 6 months after moving out of Dr. Baykals area- (out of state move) I’m devastated and greatfull, I know my dad was always in the best of care until he moved. If you need a good heart doctor, don’t settle, don’t hesitate! Dr. Baykal is the BEST BEST BEST OPTION! He moves with the grace of G-d .
    April Dean — Jul 28, 2022
    About Dr. Demir Baykal, MD

    Cardiology
    English
    1336158104
    Education & Certifications

    Emory University
    Istanbul University
    Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology and Cardiovascular Disease
