Dr. Dena Daglian, MD

Critical Care Medicine
5.0 (1)
Map Pin Small New Hyde Park, NY
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Dena Daglian, MD

Dr. Dena Daglian, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY / SACKLER FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.

Dr. Daglian works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Pulmonary and Sleep Medicine at New Hyde Park in New Hyde Park, NY with other offices in Woodbury, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.

Dr. Daglian's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Nassau Queens Pulmonary Associates PC
    3003 New Hyde Park Rd Ste 303, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 326-0707
  2. 2
    Northwell Health Physician Partners Medicine Specialties At Woodbury
    415 Crossways Park Dr, Woodbury, NY 11797 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 684-9229

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • North Shore University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
Asthma
Cough
Sleep Apnea
Asthma
Cough

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoprovocation Test Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Flu Shot Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Flu Shot
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Diffusion Capacity Test Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
PET-CT Scan Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Function Test Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respirator Fit Evaluations Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endobronchial Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 21, 2019
    I saw Dr. Daglian for the first visit this past Friday. I was pleasantly surprised with how friendly everyone in the office is including the Doctor herself. I also loved how bright and caring she is . I have many medical issues besides my compromised breathing and she realized its all intermingled. I felt very comfortable speaking to her about certain personal subjects and look forward to my next appointment in 6 weeks to go over the CAT-SCAN results and my sleep apnea home study recommendations. I highly recommend Dr. Daglian for your pulmonary care.
    — May 21, 2019
    About Dr. Dena Daglian, MD

    Specialties
    • Critical Care Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1104158393
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY / SACKLER FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dena Daglian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Daglian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Daglian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Daglian has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Daglian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Daglian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Daglian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

