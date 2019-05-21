Dr. Dena Daglian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Daglian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dena Daglian, MD
Overview of Dr. Dena Daglian, MD
Dr. Dena Daglian, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY / SACKLER FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Daglian works at
Dr. Daglian's Office Locations
Nassau Queens Pulmonary Associates PC3003 New Hyde Park Rd Ste 303, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 326-0707
Northwell Health Physician Partners Medicine Specialties At Woodbury415 Crossways Park Dr, Woodbury, NY 11797 Directions (516) 684-9229
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Daglian for the first visit this past Friday. I was pleasantly surprised with how friendly everyone in the office is including the Doctor herself. I also loved how bright and caring she is . I have many medical issues besides my compromised breathing and she realized its all intermingled. I felt very comfortable speaking to her about certain personal subjects and look forward to my next appointment in 6 weeks to go over the CAT-SCAN results and my sleep apnea home study recommendations. I highly recommend Dr. Daglian for your pulmonary care.
About Dr. Dena Daglian, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1104158393
Education & Certifications
- TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY / SACKLER FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Daglian accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Daglian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Daglian has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Daglian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Daglian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Daglian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.