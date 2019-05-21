Overview of Dr. Dena Daglian, MD

Dr. Dena Daglian, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY / SACKLER FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Daglian works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Pulmonary and Sleep Medicine at New Hyde Park in New Hyde Park, NY with other offices in Woodbury, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.