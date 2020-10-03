Dr. Dena Sloane, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sloane is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dena Sloane, DO
Dr. Dena Sloane, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Hatboro, PA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UMDNJ School of Osteopathic Medicine|University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / New Jersey School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.
Hatboro Pediatrics, PC483 E County Line Rd, Hatboro, PA 19040 Directions
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MultiPlan
- PA Insurance Services
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
My 4 year old son and I met Dr Sloane recently at a CHOP urgent care visit and we absolutely LOVED her. She was amazing with my son (fun, friendly, not intimidating) and gave us some great medical advice so his recovery was quick after our visit. I wish she were part of our regular practice!
- St Christopher's Hospital for Children
- St. Christopher's Hospital for Children
- UMDNJ School of Osteopathic Medicine|University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / New Jersey School of Osteopathic Medicine
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
