Overview of Dr. Dena Sloane, DO

Dr. Dena Sloane, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Hatboro, PA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UMDNJ School of Osteopathic Medicine|University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / New Jersey School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.



Dr. Sloane works at Hatboro Pediatrics, PC in Hatboro, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.