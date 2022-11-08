See All Plastic Surgeons in Muskegon, MI
Dr. Dena Thayer, DO

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.9 (10)
Map Pin Small Muskegon, MI
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Dena Thayer, DO

Dr. Dena Thayer, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Muskegon, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Hackley Campus.

Dr. Thayer works at Muskegon Surgical Associates - Daniel M. Alterman MD, RVPI, FSVS in Muskegon, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair and Bedsores along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Thayer's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Muskegon Surgical Associates
    1675 Patriot Dr, Muskegon, MI 49444 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (231) 739-1933
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Health - Hackley Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Wound Repair
Bedsores
Skin Grafts
Wound Repair
Bedsores
Skin Grafts

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Repair Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Repair of Pigmentation Defect Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Excision for Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 08, 2022
    Never hurried, listens, and very caring. Great doctor!!
    Brigitte Colson — Nov 08, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Dena Thayer, DO

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1306809546
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dena Thayer, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thayer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Thayer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Thayer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Thayer works at Muskegon Surgical Associates - Daniel M. Alterman MD, RVPI, FSVS in Muskegon, MI. View the full address on Dr. Thayer’s profile.

    Dr. Thayer has seen patients for Wound Repair and Bedsores, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thayer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Thayer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thayer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thayer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thayer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

