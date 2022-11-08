Overview of Dr. Dena Thayer, DO

Dr. Dena Thayer, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Muskegon, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Hackley Campus.



Dr. Thayer works at Muskegon Surgical Associates - Daniel M. Alterman MD, RVPI, FSVS in Muskegon, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair and Bedsores along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.