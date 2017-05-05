Dr. Deneen Dicarlo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dicarlo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deneen Dicarlo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Deneen Dicarlo, MD
Dr. Deneen Dicarlo, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in San Luis Obispo, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center and Marian Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Dicarlo works at
Dr. Dicarlo's Office Locations
-
1
Rheumatology Services Medical Group77 Casa St Ste 101, San Luis Obispo, CA 93405 Directions (661) 695-8385
-
2
Rheumatology Services Medical Group8329 Brimhall Rd Ste 801, Bakersfield, CA 93312 Directions (661) 695-8385
Hospital Affiliations
- French Hospital Medical Center
- Marian Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dicarlo?
Dr DiCarlo is amazing! She is so knowledgeable, insightful & caring. Sadly I often have to educate doctors....well that is not the case here. She is on the cutting edge & we are lucky to have her here in slo. Also staff is great too...qualified, polite & on time. This office hums!
About Dr. Deneen Dicarlo, MD
- Rheumatology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1497847198
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dicarlo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dicarlo accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dicarlo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dicarlo works at
Dr. Dicarlo has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Arthritis and Bursitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dicarlo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Dicarlo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dicarlo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dicarlo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dicarlo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.