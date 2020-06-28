Dr. Deneishia Fisher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fisher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deneishia Fisher, MD
Overview of Dr. Deneishia Fisher, MD
Dr. Deneishia Fisher, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Newport News, VA. They completed their residency with Umdnj R W Johnson Med School
Dr. Fisher's Office Locations
TPMG Obstetrics & Gynecology - Newport News860 Omni Blvd, Newport News, VA 23606 Directions (757) 223-9794
Middle Peninsula Women’s Care & Family Medicine7685 Meredith Dr, Gloucester, VA 23061 Directions (804) 693-4410
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
She is a good Dr.
About Dr. Deneishia Fisher, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Greek
- 1891878914
Education & Certifications
- Umdnj R W Johnson Med School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fisher has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fisher accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fisher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fisher speaks Greek.
54 patients have reviewed Dr. Fisher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fisher.
