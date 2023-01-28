Dr. Zhang has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Deng Zhang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Deng Zhang, MD
Dr. Deng Zhang, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN.
Dr. Zhang's Office Locations
Hematology Oncology of Indiana8301 Harcourt Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Directions (317) 415-6600
Hematology Oncology of Indiana1025 Michigan Ave Lowr Level, Logansport, IN 46947 Directions (574) 753-9000
Riverview Health395 Westfield Rd, Noblesville, IN 46060 Directions (317) 776-7407Wednesday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel
- Ascension St. Vincent Fishers
- Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
- CAMC General Hospital
- CAMC Memorial Hospital
- CAMC Women and Children's Hospital
- Logansport Memorial Hospital
- Riverview Health
- Witham Health Services
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Zhang is a very kind, compassionate, knowledgeable Doctor. He asks questions, listens, knows your situation. He explains what he doing and any further treatments.
About Dr. Deng Zhang, MD
- Hematology
- English, Mandarin
- 1770894354
Education & Certifications
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
