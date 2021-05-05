Overview of Dr. Deni Malave-Huertas, MD

Dr. Deni Malave-Huertas, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Stuart, FL. They completed their residency with San Juan City Hospital



Dr. Malave-Huertas works at Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital in Stuart, FL with other offices in Vero Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Delivery and VBAC and Amniocentesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.