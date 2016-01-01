Dr. Ramirez-Montealegre has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Denia Ramirez-Montealegre, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Charlottesville, VA.
Heart and Vascular Center Fontaine500 Ray C Hunt Dr, Charlottesville, VA 22903 Directions (434) 243-0302Monday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
- 2 1932 Alcoa Hwy Ste 290-C, Knoxville, TN 37920 Directions (865) 305-7900
Knoxville Neurology Clinic2200 Sutherland Ave, Knoxville, TN 37919 Directions (865) 521-6174
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Pediatric Neurology
- English
- 1851509376
- Epilepsy and Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
Dr. Ramirez-Montealegre accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ramirez-Montealegre has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramirez-Montealegre. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramirez-Montealegre.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramirez-Montealegre, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramirez-Montealegre appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.