Dr. Denis Altman, MD
Overview of Dr. Denis Altman, MD
Dr. Denis Altman, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from U of Witwatersrand, Johannesburg and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital St. Louis and St. Louis Children's Hospital.
Dr. Altman's Office Locations
Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago225 E Chicago Ave, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 227-3550
Lurie Children's Skokie O P3722 Touhy Ave, Skokie, IL 60076 Directions (312) 227-4200
Mid Rivers4525 Mid Rivers Mall Dr # 10, Saint Peters, MO 63376 Directions (314) 251-5866
Mercy Clinic Child Neurology621 S New Ballas Rd Ste 5009B, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 251-5866
Kimberley J Dilley MD2515 N Clark St Ste 801, Chicago, IL 60614 Directions (312) 227-3550
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital St. Louis
- St. Louis Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
LOVE Dr. Altman. He came highly recommended by my pediatric nurse friends and I have found their advice to be sound. My daughter has seen him for almost 7 years now. The worst part of the experience is making an appointment, but it is worth the effort. Getting in right away is easy, but scheduling in advance (for a day off school, for instance) is nearly impossible.
About Dr. Denis Altman, MD
- Pediatrics
- 48 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- Wash U-Barnes Chldns Hosp
- Hershey Med Ctr
- Johannesburg Hosp
- U of Witwatersrand, Johannesburg
- Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology and Pediatrics
Dr. Altman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Altman accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Altman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Altman speaks Arabic.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Altman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Altman.
