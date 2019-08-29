See All Pediatricians in Chicago, IL
Dr. Denis Altman, MD

Pediatrics
3.6 (20)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Denis Altman, MD

Dr. Denis Altman, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from U of Witwatersrand, Johannesburg and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital St. Louis and St. Louis Children's Hospital.

Dr. Altman works at Lurie Children's Hospital Of Chicago in Chicago, IL with other offices in Skokie, IL, Saint Peters, MO and Saint Louis, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Altman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago
    225 E Chicago Ave, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 227-3550
  2. 2
    Lurie Children's Skokie O P
    3722 Touhy Ave, Skokie, IL 60076 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 227-4200
  3. 3
    Mid Rivers
    4525 Mid Rivers Mall Dr # 10, Saint Peters, MO 63376 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 251-5866
  4. 4
    Mercy Clinic Child Neurology
    621 S New Ballas Rd Ste 5009B, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 251-5866
  5. 5
    Kimberley J Dilley MD
    2515 N Clark St Ste 801, Chicago, IL 60614 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 227-3550

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Hospital St. Louis
  • St. Louis Children's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Migraine
Tension Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Fever-Induced Seizure Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Aug 29, 2019
    LOVE Dr. Altman. He came highly recommended by my pediatric nurse friends and I have found their advice to be sound. My daughter has seen him for almost 7 years now. The worst part of the experience is making an appointment, but it is worth the effort. Getting in right away is easy, but scheduling in advance (for a day off school, for instance) is nearly impossible.
    — Aug 29, 2019
    About Dr. Denis Altman, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    • 48 years of experience
    • English, Arabic
    • 1043252521
    Education & Certifications

    • Wash U-Barnes Chldns Hosp
    • Hershey Med Ctr
    • Johannesburg Hosp
    • U of Witwatersrand, Johannesburg
    • Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology and Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Denis Altman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Altman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Altman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Altman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Altman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Altman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Altman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Altman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

