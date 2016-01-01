Overview of Dr. Denis Diaz, MD

Dr. Denis Diaz, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Tavares, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.



Dr. Diaz works at Adventhealth Medical Group Pediatrics At Tavares David Walker in Tavares, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.