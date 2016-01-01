Dr. Denis Diaz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Diaz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Denis Diaz, MD
Dr. Denis Diaz, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Tavares, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Diaz works at
Dr. Diaz's Office Locations
AdventHealth Medical Group Pediatrics at Tavares David Walker1765 David Walker Dr, Tavares, FL 32778 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Florida Hospital Healthcare System
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Pediatrics
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- NAVAL MEDICAL CENTER PORTSMOUTH
- Naval Medical Center|NAVAL MEDICAL CENTER PORTSMOUTH
- Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med
Dr. Diaz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Diaz using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Diaz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Diaz speaks Spanish.
Dr. Diaz has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diaz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Diaz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Diaz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.