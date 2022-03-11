Dr. Denis Healey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Healey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Denis Healey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Denis Healey, MD
Dr. Denis Healey, MD is an Urology Specialist in Panama City, FL. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital and Ascension Sacred Heart Bay.
Dr. Healey works at
Dr. Healey's Office Locations
-
1
Advanced Urology Institute500 W 11th St, Panama City, FL 32401 Directions (850) 273-7066
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital
- Ascension Sacred Heart Bay
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicare
- Medico
- Meritain Health
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Best doctor around.
About Dr. Denis Healey, MD
- Urology
- English, Spanish
- 1760477343
Education & Certifications
- Univeristy Of Florida
- Univeristy Of Florida
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Healey has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Healey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Healey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Healey works at
Dr. Healey has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Bladder Infection and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Healey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Healey speaks Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Healey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Healey.
