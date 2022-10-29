Dr. Denis Hoasjoe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoasjoe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Denis Hoasjoe, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Denis Hoasjoe, MD
Dr. Denis Hoasjoe, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Baytown, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from MISSOURI BAPTIST MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital and St. Luke's Health - Patients Medical Center - Pasadena, TX.
Dr. Hoasjoe's Office Locations
Mani K MD PA4301 Garth Rd Ste 216, Baytown, TX 77521 Directions (281) 422-9167
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital
- St. Luke's Health - Patients Medical Center - Pasadena, TX
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hoasjoe is excellent. He has been treating my family forever. He is so compassionate and takes his time with his patients. He truly loves what he does and you can tell. If you need an Ear, Nose, Throat, SInus, Hearing doctor, call Dr. Hoasjoe.
About Dr. Denis Hoasjoe, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 39 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1811974090
Education & Certifications
- MISSOURI BAPTIST MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF NURSING
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hoasjoe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hoasjoe accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hoasjoe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hoasjoe has seen patients for Sinusitis, Acute Sinusitis and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hoasjoe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hoasjoe speaks Chinese.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoasjoe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoasjoe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hoasjoe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hoasjoe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.