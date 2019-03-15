Dr. Denis Karp, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Denis Karp, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Anaheim, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from LOS ANGELES COUNTY - USC MEDICAL CENTER.
Optum Primary and Specialty Care California925 S Euclid St, Anaheim, CA 92802 Directions (714) 995-1000
Optum Primary and Specialty Care1236 N MAGNOLIA AVE, Anaheim, CA 92801 Directions (714) 995-1000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Affiliated Health Funds
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Shield of California
- CalOptima
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CorVel
- Delta Health System
- Easy Choice Health Plan
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Inter Valley Health Plan
- L.A. Care Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Onecare
- Orange County Foundation for Medical Care
- Private HealthCare Systems
- SCAN Health Plan
- Spectera
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
First time visiting this Doctor my son is 5 he just love the way doctor Karp explained the whole process for his physical and he is so professional, I would highly recommend him.
- Pediatrics
- 36 years of experience
- English, Dutch
- 1154328771
- LOS ANGELES COUNTY - USC MEDICAL CENTER
