Dr. Denis Lafreniere, MD
Overview of Dr. Denis Lafreniere, MD
Dr. Denis Lafreniere, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Farmington, CT. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Connecticut School Medicine and is affiliated with Uconn John Dempsey Hospital.
UConn Musculoskeletal Institute263 Farmington Ave, Farmington, CT 06032 Directions (860) 679-2804MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Uconn John Dempsey Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Excellent Doctor with great expertise & nice personality, good social skills. Dr.Lafranier is very observant & pays attention not only to the patient's verbal expressions, but body language & facial expression as well. Amazing Otholaringologist, the best in his field. I highly recommend him to everybody who needs his medical care. Lyudmila L.
About Dr. Denis Lafreniere, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1699771691
Education & Certifications
- John Dempsey Hospital of University of CT Health Center
- Saint Francis Hospital and Medical Center
- University of Connecticut School Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
