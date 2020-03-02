Overview

Dr. Denis Manor, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Schenectady, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Cobleskill Regional Hospital, Ellis Hospital, Nathan Littauer Hospital, Saint Peter's Hospital, Saratoga Hospital and St. Mary’s Healthcare - Amsterdam.



Dr. Manor works at Cardiology Associates in Schenectady, NY with other offices in Amsterdam, NY and Gloversville, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.