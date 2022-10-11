Dr. Mee-Lee has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Denis Mee-Lee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Denis Mee-Lee, MD
Dr. Denis Mee-Lee, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF QUEENSLAND MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Adventist Health Castle.
Dr. Mee-Lee's Office Locations
Hawaii Times Building928 Nuuanu Ave Lowr Level, Honolulu, HI 96817 Directions (808) 538-2800Monday1:00pm - 6:00pmTuesday1:00pm - 6:00pmWednesday1:00pm - 6:00pmThursday1:00pm - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Castle
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mee Lee has helped me more than any other doctor. He's excellent. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Denis Mee-Lee, MD
- Psychiatry
- 57 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF QUEENSLAND MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Mee-Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mee-Lee.
