Dr. Denis Monzin, DMD
Overview
Dr. Denis Monzin, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Bradenton, FL.
Dr. Monzin works at
Locations
Dental Care at Lakewood Walk5935 Lakewood Ranch Blvd, Bradenton, FL 34211 Directions (941) 477-6846Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- CompBenefits Corp.
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- EmblemHealth
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Job is well done. 5 stars.
About Dr. Denis Monzin, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1003268525
Education & Certifications
- FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL UNIVERSITY
Dr. Monzin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Monzin accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Monzin using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Monzin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Monzin works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Monzin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Monzin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Monzin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Monzin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.