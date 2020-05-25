Dr. Murphy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Denis Murphy, MD
Dr. Denis Murphy, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center.
Denis M. Murphy MD PA1411 N Flagler Dr Ste 7800, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Directions (561) 832-1643
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Aetna
Always awesome. Dr Dennis Murphy help me with no other doctor could I am alive today because of him. I started seeing him when I was 16 years old and he has been my Gastro doctor for 40+ years. I have the most respect for him and I think God for Dr. Murphy
- Gastroenterology
- 52 years of experience
- English
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Murphy accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Murphy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Murphy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murphy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Murphy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Murphy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.