Dr. Denis Nam, MD
Dr. Denis Nam, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine|Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis, Missouri and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Dyer, Franciscan Health Olympia Fields and Rush University Medical Center.
Denis Nam, M.D.1611 W Harrison St # 300, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 432-2340Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pm
Denis Nam, M.D.9200 Calumet Ave # 300, Munster, IN 46321 Directions (312) 432-2340Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Franciscan Health Dyer
- Franciscan Health Olympia Fields
- Rush University Medical Center
- Aetna
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HFN
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Preferred Network Access
- Priority Health
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- UnitedHealthCare
I had my right knee replaced by Dr Nam recently. Dr Nam and his staff are the most professional and experienced staff that I ever had. From the PA’s to the office staff they are there for you 100%. I was given his senior PA’s cell phone number in case I had any problems, she answered the concerns I had each time. I would highly recommend Dr Nam and his team to anyone.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1114184058
- Hospital For Special Surgery, New York, Ny
- Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine|Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis, Missouri
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Nam has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nam accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nam has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
128 patients have reviewed Dr. Nam. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.