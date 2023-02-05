See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Chicago, IL
Dr. Denis Nam, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.8 (128)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Denis Nam, MD

Dr. Denis Nam, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine|Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis, Missouri and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Dyer, Franciscan Health Olympia Fields and Rush University Medical Center.

Dr. Nam works at Denis Nam, M.D. in Chicago, IL with other offices in Munster, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Nam's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Denis Nam, M.D.
    1611 W Harrison St # 300, Chicago, IL 60612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 432-2340
    Monday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Denis Nam, M.D.
    9200 Calumet Ave # 300, Munster, IN 46321 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 432-2340
    Monday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Franciscan Health Dyer
  • Franciscan Health Olympia Fields
  • Rush University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Joint Pain

Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Preferred Network Access
    • Priority Health
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 128 ratings
    Patient Ratings (128)
    5 Star
    (119)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Nam?

    Feb 05, 2023
    I had my right knee replaced by Dr Nam recently. Dr Nam and his staff are the most professional and experienced staff that I ever had. From the PA’s to the office staff they are there for you 100%. I was given his senior PA’s cell phone number in case I had any problems, she answered the concerns I had each time. I would highly recommend Dr Nam and his team to anyone.
    Tom Paulson — Feb 05, 2023
    About Dr. Denis Nam, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1114184058
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Hospital For Special Surgery, New York, Ny
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine|Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis, Missouri
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Denis Nam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nam has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nam has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    128 patients have reviewed Dr. Nam. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nam.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

