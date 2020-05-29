Overview

Dr. Denis Ostrovskiy, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from St Petersburg State Medical Academy and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.



Dr. Ostrovskiy works at Neurological Associates of Long Island in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.