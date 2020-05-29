Dr. Denis Ostrovskiy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ostrovskiy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Denis Ostrovskiy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Denis Ostrovskiy, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from St Petersburg State Medical Academy and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.
Dr. Ostrovskiy works at
Locations
Neurological Associates of Long Island1991 Marcus Ave Ste 110, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 466-4700
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very intelligent, kind, caring doctor.
About Dr. Denis Ostrovskiy, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Russian
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clin Fdn
- MC of WI|Medical College of Wisconsin
- St Petersburg State Medical Academy
- Clinical Neurophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
