Dr. Denis Patterson, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patterson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Denis Patterson, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Denis Patterson, DO
Dr. Denis Patterson, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center and Northern Nevada Medical Center.
Dr. Patterson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Patterson's Office Locations
-
1
Nevada Advanced Pain Specialists5578 Longley Ln, Reno, NV 89511 Directions (775) 284-8650Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
Nevada Advanced Pain Specialists5931 S Los Altos Pkwy Ste 101, Sparks, NV 89436 Directions (775) 284-8650
Hospital Affiliations
- Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center
- Northern Nevada Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- CorVel
- Delta Health System
- Elderplan
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Indian Health Service
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patterson?
EASY, ROUTINE, COMFORTABLE, PAINLESS, FRENDLY
About Dr. Denis Patterson, DO
- Pain Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1538149950
Education & Certifications
- Emory University
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
- University of Colorado at Boulder
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patterson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patterson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patterson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patterson works at
Dr. Patterson has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Coccygeal Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patterson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
82 patients have reviewed Dr. Patterson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patterson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patterson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patterson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.