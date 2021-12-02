See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Reno, NV
Dr. Denis Patterson, DO

Pain Medicine
2.6 (82)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Denis Patterson, DO

Dr. Denis Patterson, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center and Northern Nevada Medical Center.

Dr. Patterson works at Nevada Advanced Pain Specialists in Reno, NV with other offices in Sparks, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Coccygeal Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Patterson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Nevada Advanced Pain Specialists
    5578 Longley Ln, Reno, NV 89511 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (775) 284-8650
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Nevada Advanced Pain Specialists
    5931 S Los Altos Pkwy Ste 101, Sparks, NV 89436 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (775) 284-8650

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center
  • Northern Nevada Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Celiac Plexus Block Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facial Pain Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Kidney Damage - Aminosalicylic Acid Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myofascial Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Whiplash Chevron Icon
Work-Related Injuries Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • CorVel
    • Delta Health System
    • Elderplan
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Indian Health Service
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 82 ratings
    Patient Ratings (82)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (46)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Patterson?

    Dec 02, 2021
    EASY, ROUTINE, COMFORTABLE, PAINLESS, FRENDLY
    Scot — Dec 02, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Denis Patterson, DO
    About Dr. Denis Patterson, DO

    • Pain Medicine
    • 21 years of experience
    • English
    • 1538149950
    Education & Certifications

    • Emory University
    • Mayo Clinic-Rochester
    • Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
    • University of Colorado at Boulder
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Denis Patterson, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patterson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Patterson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Patterson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Patterson has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Coccygeal Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patterson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    82 patients have reviewed Dr. Patterson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patterson.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.