Overview of Dr. Denis Patterson, DO

Dr. Denis Patterson, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center and Northern Nevada Medical Center.



Dr. Patterson works at Nevada Advanced Pain Specialists in Reno, NV with other offices in Sparks, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Coccygeal Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.