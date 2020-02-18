Overview of Dr. Denis Sconzo, MD

Dr. Denis Sconzo, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bronx, NY.



Dr. Sconzo works at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Westchester - OBGYN in Bronx, NY with other offices in Hartsdale, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Uterine Fibroids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.