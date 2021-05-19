Dr. Denis Yalkut, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yalkut is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Denis Yalkut, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Denis Yalkut, MD
Dr. Denis Yalkut, MD is an Urology Specialist in Richmond, KY. They specialize in Urology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Kentucky and is affiliated with Baptist Health Corbin, Baptist Health Richmond, Rockcastle Regional Hospital and Respiratory Care Center and Saint Joseph Berea.
Dr. Yalkut works at
Dr. Yalkut's Office Locations
Advanced Urology LLC2161 Lexington Rd Ste 2, Richmond, KY 40475 Directions (859) 624-2442
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Corbin
- Baptist Health Richmond
- Rockcastle Regional Hospital and Respiratory Care Center
- Saint Joseph Berea
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Denis Yalkut for about three years. I trust him implicitly! He is a concerned and compassionate young man, dedicated to his profession and to his patients. I can not imagine going elsewhere to be treated for BPH. His demeanor is professional and courteous. I highly recommend Dr. Yalkut.
About Dr. Denis Yalkut, MD
- Urology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1700974797
Education & Certifications
- University Of Kentucky
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yalkut has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yalkut accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yalkut has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yalkut works at
Dr. Yalkut has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yalkut on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Yalkut. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yalkut.
