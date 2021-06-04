Overview of Dr. Denise Abselet, DO

Dr. Denise Abselet, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Mount Sinai, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Mather Hospital, Saint Charles Hospital and Stony Brook University Hospital.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.