Dr. Denise Albury, MD
Overview of Dr. Denise Albury, MD
Dr. Denise Albury, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Inglewood, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL MEDICAL CENTER.
Dr. Albury works at
Dr. Albury's Office Locations
Carl E Hayes MD133 N Prairie Ave Ste B, Inglewood, CA 90301 Directions (310) 419-2223
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very thorough, the staff is very helpful regardless of what situation or need you find yourself in in the office (like a forgotten extra diaper) Dr. Albury is very pleasant and knowledgeable. Worth the 30 minute commute.
About Dr. Denise Albury, MD
- Pediatrics
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Albury has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Albury accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Albury has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Albury. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Albury.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Albury, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Albury appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.