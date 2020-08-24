See All Pediatricians in Inglewood, CA
Dr. Denise Albury, MD

Pediatrics
3.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Denise Albury, MD

Dr. Denise Albury, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Inglewood, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL MEDICAL CENTER.

Dr. Albury works at Carl E Hayes MD in Inglewood, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Albury's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Carl E Hayes MD
    133 N Prairie Ave Ste B, Inglewood, CA 90301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 419-2223

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wellness Examination
Immunization Administration
Hearing Screening
Wellness Examination
Immunization Administration
Hearing Screening

Treatment frequency



Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 24, 2020
    Very thorough, the staff is very helpful regardless of what situation or need you find yourself in in the office (like a forgotten extra diaper) Dr. Albury is very pleasant and knowledgeable. Worth the 30 minute commute.
    Myrah — Aug 24, 2020
    About Dr. Denise Albury, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1417053257
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL MEDICAL CENTER
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Denise Albury, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Albury is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Albury has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Albury has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Albury. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Albury.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Albury, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Albury appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

