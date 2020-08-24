Overview of Dr. Denise Albury, MD

Dr. Denise Albury, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Inglewood, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL MEDICAL CENTER.



Dr. Albury works at Carl E Hayes MD in Inglewood, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.