Dr. Denise Chamblee, MD

Ophthalmology
4.0 (12)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Denise Chamblee, MD

Dr. Denise Chamblee, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Newport News, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Sch Of Med At San Antonio and is affiliated with Riverside Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Chamblee works at Hampton Roads Eye Associates in Newport News, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Lazy Eye and Esotropia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chamblee's Office Locations

    Hampton Roads Eye Associates-oyster Point
    11800 Rock Landing Dr, Newport News, VA 23606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 643-8800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Riverside Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lazy Eye
Esotropia
Exotropia
Lazy Eye
Esotropia
Exotropia

Lazy Eye
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Esotropia
Exotropia
Astigmatism
B-Scan Ultrasound
Blepharitis
Diplopia
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Extraocular Muscle Surgery
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Farsightedness
Hypertropia
Hypotropia
Nearsightedness
Presbyopia
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP)
Strabismus Surgery
Stye
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Ultrasound, Eye
Vision Screening
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Anisocoria
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Blind Hypotensive Eye
Blocked Tear Duct
Cataract
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chalazion
Chorioretinal Scars
Chorioretinitis
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM)
Color Blindness
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Diseases
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Diabetic Eye Disease
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Diabetic Retinopathy
Dry Eyes
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Duane Retraction Syndrome
Ectropion of Eyelid
Esophoria
Excision of Chalazion
Exophoria
Eye Cancer
Eye Disease
Eye Infections
Eye Procedure
Eye Surgery
Eye Test
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Disorders
Eyelid Spasm
Eyelid Surgery
Foreign Body Removal from Eye
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia
Glaucoma
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herpetic Keratitis
Heterophoria
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Macular Degeneration
Macular Edema
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye
Marfan Syndrome
Nerve Sheath Tumors
Nystagmus
Ocular Hypertension
Paralytic Strabismus
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Progressive High Myopia
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye
Retina Diseases
Retinal Dystrophy
Retinal Hemangioma
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Retinoblastoma
Senile Cataracts
Still's Disease
Tear Duct Disorders
Visual Field Defects
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Elderplan
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Optima Health
    • Tricare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Apr 15, 2019
    Excellent doctor amazing with kids!!
    — Apr 15, 2019
    About Dr. Denise Chamblee, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1437136009
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • National Children's Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Oklahoma
    Residency
    Internship
    • UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Tx Sch Of Med At San Antonio
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Texas / Austin Campus
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Denise Chamblee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chamblee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chamblee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chamblee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chamblee works at Hampton Roads Eye Associates in Newport News, VA. View the full address on Dr. Chamblee’s profile.

    Dr. Chamblee has seen patients for Lazy Eye and Esotropia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chamblee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Chamblee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chamblee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chamblee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chamblee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

