Dr. Denise Dutchak-Parmenter, MD
Dr. Denise Dutchak-Parmenter, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Fernandina Beach, FL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY.
Amelia Behavioral Wellness LLC1896 S 14th St Ste 6, Fernandina Beach, FL 32034 Directions (904) 310-9652
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Humana
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
She is a kind and competent physician who takes the time to listen. She has really improved the services at Pacifica.
About Dr. Denise Dutchak-Parmenter, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English, Creole
- 1518024348
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Dr. Dutchak-Parmenter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dutchak-Parmenter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dutchak-Parmenter speaks Creole.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Dutchak-Parmenter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dutchak-Parmenter.
