Dr. Denise Edwards, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Denise Edwards, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA.
University Medical Service Association Inc2 Tampa General Cir Fl 2, Tampa, FL 33606 Directions (866) 592-2199
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Edwards is a highly-engaged Internist and PCP. She listens, is not afraid to pursue new approaches, and stays on top of her patients ongoing health and wellness regimens.
- Internal Medicine
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
- Pediatrics
Dr. Edwards has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Edwards accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Edwards has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Edwards. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Edwards.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Edwards, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Edwards appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.