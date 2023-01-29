Overview of Dr. Denise Finkelstein, MD

Dr. Denise Finkelstein, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University and is affiliated with UH Geauga Medical Center, University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center and University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.



Dr. Finkelstein works at Aka.american Migraine Center in Cleveland, OH with other offices in Sandusky, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.