Dr. Denise Freese, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles and is affiliated with UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.



Dr. Freese works at Santa Monica UCLA Parkside in Santa Monica, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.