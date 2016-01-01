Dr. Denise Gallagher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gallagher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Denise Gallagher, MD
Dr. Denise Gallagher, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with UPMC Presbyterian.
UPMC Eye Center Oakland203 Lothrop St Fl 6, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Directions (412) 647-2200
Hospital Affiliations
- UPMC Presbyterian
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1699980151
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- Ophthalmology
