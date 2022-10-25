Overview of Dr. Denise Garcia, MD

Dr. Denise Garcia, MD is an Ophthalmic Surgery Specialist in Casa Grande, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmic Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Michigan|University Of Michigan Health System and is affiliated with Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.



Dr. Garcia works at Southwestern Eye Center - Casa Grande in Casa Grande, AZ with other offices in Yuma, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.