Dr. Denise Garcia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garcia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Denise Garcia, MD
Overview of Dr. Denise Garcia, MD
Dr. Denise Garcia, MD is an Ophthalmic Surgery Specialist in Casa Grande, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmic Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Michigan|University Of Michigan Health System and is affiliated with Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.
Dr. Garcia works at
Dr. Garcia's Office Locations
-
1
Casa Grande560 N Camino Mercado Ste 1, Casa Grande, AZ 85122 Directions (520) 210-3594Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Yuma2149 W 24th St Ste B, Yuma, AZ 85364 Directions (928) 218-8960
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Advantica
- Aetna
- Always Care Benefits
- Anthem
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Arizona Medical Network
- Arizona PHCS
- Avesis
- AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Block Vision
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Bridgeway Health Solutions
- Care 1st Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cenpatico Behavioral Health
- Cigna
- Comprehensive Medical and Dental Program (CMDP)
- CopperPoint Mutual
- Corizon Health
- Coventry Health Care
- Davis Vision
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- Gila River HealthCare
- Health Choice of Arizona
- Health Net
- Healthcare Connect
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Indian Health Service
- LifeWise
- Maricopa Health Plan
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Mercy Care
- MultiPlan
- National Preferred Provider Network
- National Vision Administrators, LLC
- Phoenix Health Plan
- Pinal/Gila LTC
- Prime Health Services
- Spectera
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- Triwest
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- University of Arizona Health Plans
- University Physicians
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
- Yavapai Long Term Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Garcia?
Excellent. Dr Garcia was very professional and thorough. She did not waste time and was very pleasant. She understands my problems and addressed them very well. Thank you!!!!!
About Dr. Denise Garcia, MD
- Ophthalmic Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1194885590
Education & Certifications
- University Of Washington Med Center
- Kellogg Eye Center, Univ Of Michigan
- Oakwood Hospital
- University of Michigan|University Of Michigan Health System
- Ophthalmology
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garcia has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garcia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Garcia using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Garcia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garcia works at
76 patients have reviewed Dr. Garcia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garcia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garcia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garcia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.